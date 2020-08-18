JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Abbey O'Brien Tells Us What 'You Oughta Know' About Perry-Mansfield

Abbey O’Brien looks forward to dancing with you online via Zoom on Thursday, August 20th

Broadway's Abbey O'Brien (associate choreographer WAITRESS, JAGGED LITTLE PILL) is looking forward to dancing with you online via Zoom THIS COMING Thursday, August 20th from 11am to 12.30pm MST! Learn audition techniques to help you shine in a dance call, while mastering choreography from hit Broadway shows. Class session includes a question and answer with Abbey!

LEVELS: Intermediate and Advanced, 13 and up.

CLASS TIME: Thursday, August 20th from 11am to 12.30pm MST

PRICE: Suggested tuition payment of $20.

TO REGISTER: https://bit.ly/OnlineRegistrationThursday20th.

Check out an interview with Abbey below!

TELL US A BIT ABOUT YOURSELF!

Well, my name is Abbey O'Brien. I am a Director/Choreographer in NYC. I was raised in the south but consider myself a big city gal with a southern heart. I moved to NYC on my own when I was in my teens. I moved here to be a dancer on Broadway. Low and behold my dreams came true. I performed on Broadway, TV, film, industrials, etc. for over 15 years. I hit a point where I knew I needed to learn more and grow more as an artist and was desperate to be on the creative side. I was so intrigued and inspired by all the amazing creatives I had worked with. So, I quit performing cold turkey and pounded the pavement to work on the other side of the table.



WHAT ARE YOU WORKING ON RIGHT NOW, AND WHAT DO YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES ENTAIL?

Right now I am the Associate Choreographer on JAGGED LITTLE PILL. Prior to Covid, my responsibilities for the show were auditioning new hires, being available to the JAGGED cast and creative team as much as I could, helping with the PR events, keeping the show clean and fresh, and maintaining the vision of the creatives. I am also the choreographer on the 2nd National Tour of WAITRESS.

WHAT BRINGS YOU BACK TO PERRY-MANSFIELD EACH SUMMER?

Oh, I love Perry-Mansfield. I think Perry-Mansfield is a very special place. Not only is it one of the most beautiful places I have ever been, but Perry-Mansfield is also one of the most inspiring. It has a lot of heart that stems from its history, the incredible staff, the eager students that come, the masters in art who are teaching, the brilliant directors and choreographers, the spunky chef, and the wildlife. It's just a magical place!

WHAT DO YOU THINK MAKES PERRY-MANSFIELD DIFFERENT FROM OTHER SUMMER THEATRE INTENSIVES AND CAMPS?

I think that most summer programs either specialize in dance or acting. Perry-Mansfield has a multitude of programs. It is interdisciplinary. If you're an actor, you get to crossover and learn from the faculty who come to teach dance. You get to take art. You get to take electives in singing, you get to take electives in film writing, etc. Even equestrian! Each department gets to crossover as much as they want, and explore. For the musical theatre students - for example - they have the option to take really advanced dance classes that push and challenge them. They of course take their core musical theatre and acting classes, but they are getting to learn so many different things beyond that! They aren't just learning one discipline. This allows them to feel more confident when they decide to create on their own. Perry-Mansfield will challenge the student, AND offer them such fun programming as well.

WHO SHOULD CHOOSE PERRY-MANSFIELD?

EVERYBODY! If I was lucky enough to have a program like Perry-Mansfield growing up, or if I knew about it growing up, I would have loved to have gone. I think anyone who is interested in the arts - in any capacity - if they are lucky enough to go, they should go.

CAN YOU SUGGEST SOMETHING TO A STUDENT COMING TO P-M FOR THE FIRST TIME?

Be prepared to make a lot of lifelong friends! Be prepared and have stuff you can write down what you're learning with, that you can record yourself with - a recording device! - because these lessons are going to be REALLY useful later on down the road. And be prepared to not only have fun, but to work hard.

WHY IS PERRY-MANSFIELD A GOOD CHOICE FOR A STUDENT WHOSE ULTIMATE GOAL IS BROADWAY AND A CAREER IN THE ARTS?

Perry-Mansfield programming allows you to learn more than just one discipline. As somebody who has crossed-over to the other side of the table - from a performer to a director / choreographer - I wish I had learned some of these things earlier on in my career, instead of when it really mattered. Being able to learn this crossover - whether it's stage management, whether it's art design, whether it's sketching, whether it's dancing... all of these things that you get to learn... you're going to be able to use those tools not only as a performer, but if you decide to be a director, a choreographer, a writer, a designer... anything!

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU WANT TO TELL US ABOUT PERRY-MANSFIELD WHILE YOU HAVE THE CHANCE?

Once you go to Perry-Mansfield, you understand the magic. You have to trust that even though it might not have the flashiest advertisements, it is going to give you the best programming, and it is going to give you the best time. In my opinion Perry-Mansfield is very underrated for what it is, and the quality that it provides. Our students are going to walk out of Perry-Mansfield learning and knowing so much more than they did coming in. I stand by this... Go to Perry-Mansfield. You won't regret it. Perry-Mansfield is just a really special place! I MEAN HIS FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You