It's 'Hot Stuff' As Rocky Mountain Rep Opens DISASTER!

Opening Friday night, June 14th at 8:00pm and Saturday night, June 15th at 8:00pm, Rocky Mountain Rep is proud to present Disaster!, a hilarious comedy that parodies 70s disaster films and is sure to get you movin' and groovin'!

Featuring 70s disco music like "Saturday Night", "Knock On Wood", "I Will Survive", and "Hot Stuff", this jukebox musical is full of nostalgic music and nonstop laughs. You don't want to miss it!

Our fantastic 2019 season has begun! Tickets are on sale now at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, you can call us 970-627-3421, or purchase tickets online at www.rockymountainrep.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You