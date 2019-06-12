It's 'Hot Stuff' As Rocky Mountain Rep Opens DISASTER!

Jun. 12, 2019  

It's 'Hot Stuff' As Rocky Mountain Rep Opens DISASTER!

Opening Friday night, June 14th at 8:00pm and Saturday night, June 15th at 8:00pm, Rocky Mountain Rep is proud to present Disaster!, a hilarious comedy that parodies 70s disaster films and is sure to get you movin' and groovin'!

Featuring 70s disco music like "Saturday Night", "Knock On Wood", "I Will Survive", and "Hot Stuff", this jukebox musical is full of nostalgic music and nonstop laughs. You don't want to miss it!

Our fantastic 2019 season has begun! Tickets are on sale now at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, you can call us 970-627-3421, or purchase tickets online at www.rockymountainrep.com.



Related Articles View More Denver Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • It's 'Hot Stuff' As Rocky Mountain Rep Opens DISASTER!
  • Denver Center for the Performing Arts Names Two Leaders to Board of Trustees
  • BAD IN BED LIVE Announces Denver Stop On National Tour
  • Central City Opera's Bilingual Opera EN MIS PALABRAS/IN MY OWN WORDS Opens At The Tabor Opera House June 15
  • Denver Public Art Seeks Artists For A New Hentzell Park Project
  • Emmy-Winning Beatles Tribute Band The Fab Four To Headline Levitt Pavilion

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup