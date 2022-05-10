Immersive Denver Announces The DENVER IMMERSIVE GATHERING in November

Immersive Denver is excited to announce the dates for the Denver Immersive Gathering (DIG) on Nov. 4 - 6 throughout Denver. The Denver Immersive Gathering spotlights the energy, growth and opportunities of the mile high immersive community with unique networking, education and showcase opportunities for local and national immersive art and entertainment producers, performers, creators and enthusiasts.

The DIG features:

Two notable keynote speakers (announcement to come)

Friday night tour and party at Meow Wolf's Convergence Station

Saturday night party at the Sports Castle, sponsored by Non Plus Ultra

Saturday immersive festival including shows, backstage tours, and networking events

Priority access to DCPA Off-Center'sTheater of the Mind

And more!

The DIG recognizes the newfound national prominence of Denver on the national radar with Meow Wolf's Convergence Station, the recent purchase of immersive restaurant Casa Bonita by the founders of the South Park empire and the upcoming DCPA Off-Center production of David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar's Theater of the Mind and the seasonable favorite immersive environment Camp Christmas. But the DIG also notes a record number of escape rooms, a noted haunted house community and the rising attention on local immersive production companies such as The Catamounts, Odd Knock Productions and Control Group.

Immersive art and entertainment is an emerging style of audience-centric art that moves the viewer into the center of the action. While "immersive" remains a loose term, in Denver, the immersive community is responsible for some of the most innovative, evocative and experimental art and entertainment available.

The DIG represents a perfect opportunity for anyone curious about immersive as well as providing a showcase for Denver talent.

The DIG is made possible through our partners and sponsors:

The City of Denver Arts & Venues

Meow Wolf's Convergence Station

Non Plus Ultra

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center

No Proscenium

The Next Institute

The Denver Film Festival

The Denver Fringe Festival

Tickets will go on sale in June with the announcement of the keynote speakers.