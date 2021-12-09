Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ian Bagg Announced at Comedy Works South, December 15 - 18

pixeltracker

Ian was a fan favorite and placed in the Top 5 on Last Comic Standing.

Dec. 9, 2021  

Ian Bagg Announced at Comedy Works South, December 15 - 18

Comedy Works has announced that Ian Bagg will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Ian Bagg is a Canadian native who made it big in NYC ending up on Late Night, The Tonight Show, and The Late Late Show. Bagg has appeared in films like The Cradle Will Rock, MVP 2, and MXP. He has two half-hour specials - Comedy Central Presents and HBO's A Comics Climb - and a one-hour special on Showtime.

Ian was a fan favorite and placed in the Top 5 on Last Comic Standing. His latest digital release Conversations is available everywhere. Ian also hosts his own podcast, Ian Bagg Bought A House.

Visit ComedyWorks.com for more information.


Related Articles View More Denver Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie
Come From Away NY Magnet
Come From Away NY Magnet
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag
Hadestown Reusable Tote Bag

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sam Jay Announced at Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 16 - 18
  • Ian Bagg Announced at Comedy Works South, December 15 - 18
  • Comedian Fortune Feimster Announced at The Lincoln Center, March 10 - 2
  • WAITRESS is Coming to The Pikes Peak Center This January