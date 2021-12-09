Ian Bagg Announced at Comedy Works South, December 15 - 18

Comedy Works has announced that Ian Bagg will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Ian Bagg is a Canadian native who made it big in NYC ending up on Late Night, The Tonight Show, and The Late Late Show. Bagg has appeared in films like The Cradle Will Rock, MVP 2, and MXP. He has two half-hour specials - Comedy Central Presents and HBO's A Comics Climb - and a one-hour special on Showtime.

Ian was a fan favorite and placed in the Top 5 on Last Comic Standing. His latest digital release Conversations is available everywhere. Ian also hosts his own podcast, Ian Bagg Bought A House.

Visit ComedyWorks.com for more information.