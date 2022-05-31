Hunter Foster, Cassondra James & More to Take Part in Theatre Aspen's 2022 Season

Theatre Aspen announced today the complete casts and creative teams for the company's 39th Season, which includes the Tony Award-winning musicals Gypsy and Jersey Boys on the mainstage, as well as the summer Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome and additional programming and special events for the summer. This season, loaded with talent from Broadway, national tours, and training programs from across the country, promises to provide one not-to-be-missed event after another. The 2022 Theatre Aspen mainstage season runs June 27th through August 23rd at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park.

A limited number of Season passes, which enable audience members to enjoy all summer mainstage productions with special benefits, are still available and on sale until June 20th or when they sell-out. Single tickets are now available for purchase online at TheatreAspen.org or by calling (970) 300-4474.

"2022 will be our most artistically ambitious season yet. The caliber of talent, both on stage and off, is higher than ever and with so many different productions and special events, we hope to engage more members of our community than ever before," said Jed Bernstein, Producing Director of Theatre Aspen.

The cast of Gypsy (June 27 - July 23) is led by Cassondra James (Broadway's Once On This Island) as the fabled Momma Rose, Harry Bouvy (Wicked National Tour) as Herbie, and Shea Gomez (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, National/International Tour) as Louise, who are joined by Mike Backes (A Bronx Tale & Jersey Boys National Tours), Kayla Goins (NBC's "Annie Live!"), Keith Lee Grant (Broadway's Marie Christine), Marissa Medina ("Chicago Med"), Michael Rios (Newsies National Tour & Film), Abby C. Smith (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants), Laura Stracko (Broadway & Netflix's Diana), and Jayke Workman (Broadway's Chicago).

The creative team for Gypsy features direction by Hannah Ryan (Resident director of Hamilton), music direction by Andy Einhorn (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!), and choreography by Hollie Wright (Broadway's Hot Feet & The Color Purple National Tour), who are joined by Drama Desk Award nominee Brittany Vasta (Scenic Design), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Design), Andrea Allmond (Sound Design), Dee Graham (Costume Design), and Brittany Hartman (Wig and Make-up Design).

The cast of Jersey Boys (August 1-23) is led by Trevor James ("WeCrashed" & "Prodigal Son") as Frankie Valli, Nick Bernardi ("Chicago Fire") as Tommy DeVito, Jason Michael Evans (Anastasia National Tour) as Nick Massi, and Alex Ross (Broadway's The Book of Mormon) as Bob Guadio, who are joined by Mike Backes (A Bronx Tale & Jersey Boys National Tours), Nicolas Fernandez (Jersey Boys National Tour), Shea Gomez (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, National/International Tour), Ana Marcu (90210! The Musical), Marissa Medina ("Chicago Med"), Alex Nicholson (We The People National Tour), and Jayke Workman (Broadway's Chicago).

The creative team for Jersey Boys features direction by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster (Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors) in his fifth consecutive summer at Theatre Aspen, choreography by Ray Mercer (Broadway's The Lion King) who returns after a stint as director of the 2021 Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret Series, and music direction by Eric Alsford who returns for his 8th year with Theatre Aspen, and are joined by Seth Howard (Scenic Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Christina Watanabe (Lighting Design), Jeff Sherwood (Sound Design), Lauren Roark (Costume Design), and Siobian Jones (Wig and Make-up Design).

Additionally, Theatre Aspen Education's Summer student productions will include Twelfth Night (July 7 - July 9) directed by Vanessa Strahan with Assistant Director / Stage Manager Jess Mount, James and the Giant Peach Jr. (July 21 - 23) directed by Abbie O'Donnell with Music Director Christina Wenning, and Bright Star (August 4th - 6th) directed by Robbie Simpson, Music Director Christina Wenning, and choreographed by Jess Mount.

Complementing this year's main-stage presentations, the season will also feature several special events throughout the summer, including a Season Sneak Peek on Monday, June 20 at the Hurst Theatre; the return of the popular Theatre Aspen Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome, dates include July 10, August 7, and August 14; in collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival, a two-night-only presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music: In Concert on Monday, July 25 & Tuesday, July 26 in the Benedict Music Tent; and Solo Flights, 3rd annual new works festival September 10 - 15, on the Hurst Theatre stage.

All mainstage productions take place in the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park and will be underwritten with the generous support of season sponsors ANB Bank, The Sturm Family - Melanie Sturm and Marc Zachary, Altec/Styslinger Foundation, Darlynn and Tom Fellman, Jim and Brenda Grusecki, Soledad and Bob Hurst, Nancy Wall and Chuck Wall, and Anonymous. Jersey Boys will benefit from additional support from Jeff Grinspoon and Jon Foley, and Charlene and Michael Freedland.

As Theatre Aspen approaches its 40th season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.



ABOUT THE SEASON



MAINSTAGE

Gypsy

A Musical Fable

June 27 - July 23

Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

Director: Hannah Ryan

Choreographer: Hollie Wright

Music Director: Andy Einhorn

Regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.

The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go."



Jersey Boys

The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

August 1 - August 23

Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio Lyrics by Bob Crewe

Director: Hunter Foster

Choreographer: Ray Mercer

Music Director: Eric Alsford

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Thrill your audiences with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.



SPECIAL EVENTS

Season Sneak Peek

Sunday, June 20

Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre

Theatre Aspen Education

Twelfth Night

July 7-9

The John Denver Sanctuary

Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret Series

July 10, August 7 & 14

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resort Collection

Theatre Aspen Education

James and the Giant Peach Jr.

July 21-23

The Snowmass Chapel

Theatre Aspen & Aspen Music Festival and School to Present

Rodgers & Hammerstein's

The Sound of Music in Concert

July 25 & 26

Benedict Music Tent

Tickets available at www.AspenMusicFestival.com

Theatre Aspen Education

Bright Star

August 4 - 6

Aspen Chapel

Annual Summer Gala

Sunday, July 31

Solo Flights

September 10 - 15

Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre