Hudson Gardens Cancels The 2021 Summer Concert Series

The Hudson Gardens & Event Center announced today that the Summer Concert Series will be canceled for another year because of the strong likelihood of ongoing capacity restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The non-profit organization issued the following statement: "On a positive note, we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for our entertainment industry. The vaccine rollout is a huge reason for optimism. However, it is almost certain that social distancing protocols will remain in place throughout the summer. These protocols protect the health and safety of our communities; however, they are unsustainable for our concert series, which is known for large crowds drawn to see internationally-famous performers."

The Summer Concert Series has been presented annually at Hudson Gardens since 1999. From humble beginnings, the series has grown to provide hundreds of world-class performances for over a million fans within an intimate, outdoor setting. Hudson Gardens canceled the full schedule of 2020 concerts almost a year to this day.

For more information about the Summer Concert Series, including a more detailed explanation of their decision, please visit www.hudsongardens.org/enjoy/summer-concerts/. For information about other events at Hudson Gardens, please visit www.hudsongardens.org.