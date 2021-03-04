Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hudson Gardens Cancels The 2021 Summer Concert Series

The Summer Concert Series has been presented annually at Hudson Gardens since 1999.

Mar. 4, 2021  

The Hudson Gardens & Event Center announced today that the Summer Concert Series will be canceled for another year because of the strong likelihood of ongoing capacity restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The non-profit organization issued the following statement: "On a positive note, we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel for our entertainment industry. The vaccine rollout is a huge reason for optimism. However, it is almost certain that social distancing protocols will remain in place throughout the summer. These protocols protect the health and safety of our communities; however, they are unsustainable for our concert series, which is known for large crowds drawn to see internationally-famous performers."

The Summer Concert Series has been presented annually at Hudson Gardens since 1999. From humble beginnings, the series has grown to provide hundreds of world-class performances for over a million fans within an intimate, outdoor setting. Hudson Gardens canceled the full schedule of 2020 concerts almost a year to this day.

For more information about the Summer Concert Series, including a more detailed explanation of their decision, please visit www.hudsongardens.org/enjoy/summer-concerts/. For information about other events at Hudson Gardens, please visit www.hudsongardens.org.


