Hannah Einbinder Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 5 - 7

Hannah's role on HBO Max's Hacks earned her Emmy and Critics' Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
POPULAR
Comedy Works has announced that Hannah Einbinder will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
Hannah Einbinder is an LA-based comedian, writer, and actress. Her performance alongside Jean Smart in HBO Max's Hacks earned her Emmy and Critics' Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Hacks marks Einbinder's first major television role but she is no stranger to the comedy world. She has owned the stage as a stand-up comedian at venues and festivals around the country and she made her network television debut on The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early 2020. Hannah was named one of Variety's “10 Comics to Watch for 2021,” a 2019 New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival and was highlighted as one of Vulture's Comics to Watch of 2019, cementing herself as one of the wittiest emerging talents in the industry.
VIP Tickets include preferred seating in the first five rows!
Thursday, October 5 / 7:30 PM / $25.00 - $35.00
Friday, October 6 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $40.00
Saturday, October 7 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $40.00
Videos
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/24)
|Vintage Theatre presents "Cabaret"
Vintage Theatre (9/15-10/22)
|Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
|Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/07-12/18)
|Mamma Mia!
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (10/31-11/05)
|Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
|Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (2/02-2/11)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
|Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
|Dreamgirls
Lone Tree Arts Center (10/19-10/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You