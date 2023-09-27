Hannah Einbinder Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 5 - 7

Hannah's role on HBO Max's Hacks earned her Emmy and Critics' Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 4 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024

Hannah Einbinder Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 5 - 7

Hannah Einbinder Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 5 - 7

Comedy Works has announced that Hannah Einbinder will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Hannah Einbinder is an LA-based comedian, writer, and actress. Her performance alongside Jean Smart in HBO Max's Hacks earned her Emmy and Critics' Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Hacks marks Einbinder's first major television role but she is no stranger to the comedy world. She has owned the stage as a stand-up comedian at venues and festivals around the country and she made her network television debut on The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early 2020. Hannah was named one of Variety's “10 Comics to Watch for 2021,” a 2019 New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival and was highlighted as one of Vulture's Comics to Watch of 2019, cementing herself as one of the wittiest emerging talents in the industry.

VIP Tickets include preferred seating in the first five rows!

Thursday, October 5 / 7:30 PM / $25.00 - $35.00

Friday, October 6 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $40.00 

Saturday, October 7 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $40.00




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Denver Art Societys At Ease Art Night Set For Next Month Photo
Denver Art Society's At Ease Art Night Set For Next Month

Join us for Denver Art Society's first of its kind event, At Ease Art Night, on Saturday, October 21 from 6-10 p.m. Experience art, relax, and have a great time at 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. Visit www.denverartsociety.org for more info.

2
TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS Comes to Bellco Theatre in November Photo
TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS Comes to Bellco Theatre in November

The Zarlengo Foundation presents TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS at Bellco Theatre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7pm. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
MISERY Comes to The Fine Arts Center Theatre in October Photo
MISERY Comes to The Fine Arts Center Theatre in October

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will present “Misery,” live on stage Oct. 12–29, 2023. The play by William Goldman is adapted from Stephen King’s classic horror novel and directed by SaMi Chester. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

4
Immersive Space Experience Coming To Colorado February 2024 Photo
Immersive Space Experience Coming To Colorado February 2024

Infinity Experiences, Felix & Paul Studios and PHI Studio, in association with Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center has announced the presentation of Space Explorers: THE INFINITE premiering in Colorado this February 3 – May 5, 2024 at Stanley Marketplace. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Theatre presents "Cabaret"
Vintage Theatre (9/15-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/07-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (10/31-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Jekyll & Hyde
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (2/02-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dreamgirls
Lone Tree Arts Center (10/19-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You