HAVE A GOOD TRIP Benefit Show Will Celebrate MAPS and Psychedelic Medicine

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies announced Good Trip Studios and AEG Presents Rocky Mountains are hosting Have a Good Trip, a benefit show for MAPS at the Mission Ballroom in Denver on June 22. This once-in-a-lifetime event will feature performances by comics ERIC ANDRE and Reggie Watts, followed by a full set of music by psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips. The experience will also include Fascinated By Everything's Psychedelic Mixtape Live by DJ Chris Holmes, and other special guests curated by the team behind the #1 Netflix documentary "Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics."

The night of music and comedy will give a portion of the proceeds to MAPS towards the advancement of psychedelic research, reform, and education. The event is open to the public but will take place during Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by MAPS. More information about Psychedelic Science 2023 programming in sessions, themes, and event programming can be found here.

Good Trip Studios and AEG Rockies are making presale tickets available to all registered attendees of the conference beginning today, Thursday, May 18th. General ticket sales for the event will open on May 19th. More information on tickets can be found by visiting the Mission Ballroom box office or by visiting the venue's website here.

About the performers:

The Flaming Lips: Formed in Oklahoma City, OK in 1983, The Flaming Lips have since become one of the most iconic, influential, unpredictable, and vital forces in American alternative and psychedelic rock music. The band has won three GRAMMY Awards, a Tony nomination, and an RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. After a combination of 23 studio recordings, 16 singles, 11 compilations, 11 EP's and 11 self-released experimental collaborative oddities released in various forms, quantities and unique mediums, The Flaming Lips have become an American Treasure and created a genre all to themselves.

ERIC ANDRE is a comedian, actor, creator and host of Adult Swim's hit series "The ERIC ANDRE Show," which will return for a sixth season on June 4, 2023. Eric stars in the feature film BAD TRIP (Netflix) which he produced and co-wrote with his director (Kitao Sakurai) from "The ERIC ANDRE Show." Co-starring Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish, the film was the #1 most viewed feature world-wide on the platform the first week of its release.

Reggie Watts is an internationally renowned Musician/Comedian/Writer/Actor who was the bandleader on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Using his formidable voice, looping pedals, and his vast imagination, Watts blends and blurs the lines between music and comedy, wowing audiences with performances that are 100% improvised.