Grapefruit Lab's STRANGE BIRD QUEER BIRD Opens April 7

Strange Bird, Queer Bird, the latest original show from Grapefruit Lab, is an early-pandemic love story based on actual events.

After a single face-to-face date, the world shuts down, but two queer people manage to connect despite the imposed distance. Against the backdrop of forest fires, uprisings in the streets, uncertainty, and massive death - this show finds a hopeful tone in the personal and profound connections still happening between people.

"It's a story told through music, dance, and intimate correspondence," says Lars Reid, one of the creators. "A story about falling in love, and finding comfort in a time of great loss and widespread isolation."

The text is taken verbatim from letters, phone messages, journal entries, and poems between Reid and Julie Rada - who perform as themselves. These words are joined with original dance (Kate Speer, Allison Blakeney) and live music (Teacup Gorilla) to create a poetic reflection on blossoming love.

"The show is inspired by the complex mating rituals of bowerbirds," says Rada. "These birds build intricate nests and colorful collections to impress each other - and we're telling a queer version of that story. In the context of the pandemic, it's a story that seems relatable, in spite of these specifics."

This vulnerable, charming production is a collaboration among many other local artists. In addition to the creators and performers, the show features sculptural scenic pieces and costumes created by the masterminds at Colorado Shoe School: Annabel Reader and Dan Huling. It is also being performed at (and co-produced by) Buntport Theater, another company known for their innovative original work.

All ticket sales from the performance on Sunday, April 9 will benefit the Denver Actors Fund, which provides financial support to Colorado artists in medical need. On Saturday, April 15th, the company will host a 30-minute "creative conversation" at 4:00PM for attendees interested in a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how this unique production was made.

Grapefruit Lab is a performance company founded by long-term collaborators Julie Rada, Miriam Suzanne, and Kenny Storms. The three met in 2009, working on productions at the LIDA Project. Since then, they've collaborated under various names - finally forming Grapefruit Lab with a vision for mixed-media shows that engage the community. "We want to make art without assumptions," Suzanne says, "Art that humanizes, and entertains, and challenges, and brings you into conversation."

