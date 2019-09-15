Germinal Stage Presents MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION At The John Hand Theater In Lowry

Germinal Stage presents "Mrs. Warren's Profession" October 11 through November 9 at the John Hand Theater on the Colorado Free University Lowry Campus. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $17 - $25 and reservations are available by calling 303-455-7108 or by email at germinalstage@gmail.com. $15 rush tickets are available 15 minutes prior to curtain based on availability; walk up only, no reservations required. The John Hand Theater is located at 7653 East 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230

Young Vivie Warren, emancipated, intelligent and self sufficient is astounded to learn her mother rose from poverty to riches through prostitution, and also that she is now part owner and operator of a chain of brothels. Mrs. Warren ably justifies her past, attacking a hypocritical society that rewards vice and oppresses virtue. Vivie, respecting her mother's courage, accepts her past but not her present.

The cast includes Hannah Lee Ford (Vivie Warren), Carol Bloom (Kitty Warren), Greg Palmer (Frank Gardner), Gary Leigh Webster (Mr. Praed), Dan Hiester (Reverend Gardner) and Stephen R. Kramer (Sir George Crofts).



When Shaw completed "Mrs. Warren's Profession" in 1893, it was censored for eight years. When it was finally produced on the London stage in 1902, the public was outraged by its controversial content. Reviewers overwhelmingly condemned the play as immoral, citing its focus on prostitution and incest. Today, however, the play is applauded for its astute view of the corruption at the heart of Victorian society. Shaw exposes the corruption and hypocrisy of the "genteel" class and explores the personal consequences of such a profession.

Tickets $17 - $25

303-455-7108 or email germinalstage@gmail.com

@ John Hand Theater, 7653 East 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230

www.germinalstage.com





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You