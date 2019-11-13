Gallery 1261 Presents Adrienne Stein's Solo Exhibition, 'Elementals'

Gallery 1261 will begin the year with Adrienne Stein's solo exhibition, "Elementals." The newest body of work by this Colorado/Pennsylvania figurative artist explores the four elements: Earth, Fire, Water and Air.

Adrianne Stein is an award-winning painter and Gallery 1261 is thrilled to exhibit her very first solo show. The title of the exhibit is derived from the Renaissance concept of the four elements being embodied in mythic beings known as Elementals. The paintings in this show depict figures that correspond with the elements of Earth, Fire, Water, and Air. Adrianne shares, "The color and emotional tenor of each painting is distinct, and I wanted to have the experience of traveling into a new unique world with each painting."

Stein's work reanimates historical painting genres forming a bridge to the present with fresh insight and imagery. The worlds she paints are inhabited by figures, folklore, archetypes, and natural elements that are fueled by a sense of personal as well as universal myth. Close friends and family members are reinterpreted in lush and magical environments that form the nexus between reality and fantasy, expressed through an unconscious world of symbolic imagery.

"I do focus on a specific aesthetic," says Stein, "and I've always been really drawn to 19th-century Victorian painting and the Pre-Raphaelites. There's a storytelling element in their work that draws me in...and looking at their work, it's so rich with detail. A lot of my recent works are really inspired by that tradition of painting."

The works is this exhibition will be small, ranging from 5"x7" to 12'x16'-each is a meditation on color and nature.

Adrienne Stein is an award-winning artist living and working in Colorado and Pennsylvania. She holds an MFA from Boston University and a BFA Magna Cum Laude, from Laguna College of Art & Design. Adrienne studied under many gifted and influential instructors throughout the United States, France, and Italy. She has received numerous awards from organizations such as The Portrait Society of America, The Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation, and The Art Renewal Center. Her work is collected in the U.S. and abroad.





