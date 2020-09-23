Foxfeather Heads to Boulder Theater

Foxfeather will perform on November 15th.

Foxfeather is heading to the Boulder Theater on November 15th! Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

AN EVENING WITH FOXFEATHER

BOULDER THEATER

Sunday, November 15, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.

21+ Event

