Fortune Feimster Will Be Heading to The Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Newman Center and Comedy Works Entertainment will present Fortune Feimster at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver on Friday, September 18th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14th at 10am and are $29.50 to $39.50 plus applicable fees. All tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, online at newmantix.com, or by phone at 303-871-7220.

ABOUT Fortune Feimster:

Fortune Feimster's first, one-hour special, SWEET & SALTY, is now streaming on Netflix. A stand-up comedian, writer and actor, Feimster first made a name for herself on CHELSEA LATELY. She is also well known for her role of 'Nurse Collette' on THE MINDY PROJECT for Hulu. Recently, Feimster has been frequently recurring on Comedy Central's LIGHTS OUT WITH David Spade. In 2018, Netflix released Feimster's half-hour special as part of THE STANDUPS, which received rave reviews.

Feimster can be seen in a fun role for the Amblin Pictures feature film, OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY in addition to the adventure comedy, DEPORTED. Feimster also starred on the NBC series, CHAMPIONS, created by Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy. Amblin recently acquired BAD COP, BAD COP a feature that she co-wrote and will star in. Feimster also co-wrote and sold two comedy pilots to ABC with the latter being produced by Tina Fey. Previously, Feimster had a recurring role on CBS' LIFE IN PIECES and many guest appearances on hit TV shows including DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, IDIOTSITTER, WORKAHOLICS, DRUNK HISTORY, @MIDNIGHT.





