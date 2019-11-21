Evergreen Players Present Season's Reading: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

This staged reading of a classic Dickens tale is a must for the holidays and a beloved annual tradition. Join Ebeneezer Scrooge, the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, and of course, Tiny Tim, in celebrating the season.

Bruce Montgomery, Gail Montgomery, Amanda Ogle, Scott Ogle, Michele Wright and Matt Bachus play all the parts in Evergreen Players' exclusive version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

Evergreen Players presents "A Christmas Carol" December 20-22 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 Adults; $20 seniors (60+) $15 Youth and available by calling 303-674-4934 or on line at www.evergreenplayers.org. Group discounts available.

The performing home of Evergreen Players is Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. The Evergreen Players is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization producing six shows per year in the foothills. Established in 1950, the Players' mission is to create professional quality theater to inspire, engage and entertain. The Players' mailing address is P.O. Box 1271, Evergreen, CO 80437.





