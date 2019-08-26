Equinox Theatre Stages SWEENEY TODD

Equinox Theatre Company presents the final show of their 11th season Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Performances will be September 27 through October 26 with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door/$22 for groups of 6 or more in advance only. All performances will be at The Bug Theatre at 3654 Navajo Street in Denver. Tickets and more information available online at www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com



About the show: Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony's, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's (A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world.

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

Sweeney Todd features the talents of: Derek Helsing as Sweeney Todd, Emily Ebertz as Mrs. Lovett, Alexis Webb as Johanna, Karl Allen as Anthony, Jayce Johnson as Pirelli, Brandon Metoyer as Toby, Lacy Eberl as the Beggar Woman, Katie Burdette as The Beadle, Zachary Vaughn as Judge Turpin and Isaac Rosen, Brekken Baker, Holly Dalton and Anna Sturtz in the Ensemble.





