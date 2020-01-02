Equinox Theatre Company Presents the Regional Premiere of BUBBLE BOY: THE MUSICAL

Equinox Theatre Company will present the first show of their 12th season - the regional premiere of Bubble Boy The Musical. Performances will be January 24 through February 15, 2020 with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door/$22 for groups of 6 or more in advance only. All performances will be at The Bug Theatre at 3654 Navajo Street in Denver. Tickets and more information available online at www.EquinoxTheatreDenver.com

About the show: Jimmy Livingston was born without immunities and has spent his entire life confined inside a plastic bubble room. Enter Chloe, the girl next door, who becomes his friend and steals his heart. When she leaves town to get married, Jimmy travels cross-country in a homemade bubble suit in order to stop the wedding and finally tell her how he feels. Along the laugh-filled journey he deals with a crazy cult, a biker gang, a dead cow, and a controlling mother who will stop at nothing to get him back in the bubble.

"I'm excited to bring Bubble Boy the Musical to audiences because, while the show is bright and campy on the surface, it showcases a beacon of humanity and the spirit of love," says Director Colin Roybal, "and I think we can all use a little of that in our own lives right now."

Bubble Boy features the talents of: Carter Edward Smith as Jimmy, Brekken Baker as Chloe, Rebecca Lyn Russell as Mrs. Livingston, James Bloom as Mr. Livingston, Joe Lozano as Mark, Caroline Vickstrom as Lorraine, Stella Gordon as Pushpah, Sage Alberto as Slim, Jordan Duran as Shawn and Collete Simkins, Kelsey Ehrensberger and Christopher Judge in the Ensemble.

