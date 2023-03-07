Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drew Lynch Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Performances are March 9 - 11.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Drew Lynch Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America's Got Talent. Audiences across the country fell in love with his charming wit and genuine vulnerability.

Since, Drew has appeared on IFC's Maron and Conan, and amassed over 2 million subscribers on YouTube. Drew was born in Indianapolis, grew up in Las Vegas, and currently lives in Los Angeles with his dog Stella. In addition to headlining comedy clubs across the country, his one-hour comedy special, Did I Stutter?, is available.

Comedy Works has announced that Drew Lynch will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, March 9 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday, March 10 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00

Saturday, March 11 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00




Atsuko Okatsuka Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 10 & 11 Photo
Atsuko Okatsuka Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 10 & 11
Comedy Works has announced that Atsuko Okatsuka will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch Photo
Photos: Audi Celebrates FIS Ski World Cup with Regé-Jean Page and Zoey Deutch
March 3 and 4th, Audi presented the U.S. debut of the 2023 Audi activesphere concept vehicle at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Aspen, CO. Audi hosted a weekend-long event with top executives and global leaders including Marc Lichte, Head of Audi Design, Daniel Weissland, Head of Audi North America, and Tara Rush, CMO, Audi of America – to unveil the 2023 Audi activesphere concept vehicle to U.S. audiences. Check out the photos here!
Lakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The D Photo
Lakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The Daniel Kelly Trio
Learn more about what it means to truly “see” when the Lakewood Cultural Center presents “Blind Visionaries,” a captivating musical performance inspired by the works of visually impaired photographers.
SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July Photo
SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July
Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present SMALL TOWN MURDER at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Lakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The Daniel Kelly TrioLakewood Cultural Center Presents BLIND VISIONARIES Featuring Original Jazz Music By The Daniel Kelly Trio
March 2, 2023

Learn more about what it means to truly “see” when the Lakewood Cultural Center presents “Blind Visionaries,” a captivating musical performance inspired by the works of visually impaired photographers.
SMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in JulySMALL TOWN MURDER Comes to the Newman Center in July
February 28, 2023

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present SMALL TOWN MURDER at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:30pm.
Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, March 2-4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Jessica Kirson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, March 2 - 4.
Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4Steve Rannazzisi Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, March 2- 4
February 27, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.
DCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 SeasonDCPA Theatre Company to Present Two World Premiere Productions for 2023/24 Season
February 27, 2023

The DCPA Theatre Company, the regional producing theatre arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will present two world premiere productions for the 2023/24 DCPA Theatre Company season.
share