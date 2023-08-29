Derrick Stroup Comes to Comedy Works Landmark

Alabama native and stand-up comedian Derrick Stroup is not your average slow talking Southerner. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he engages his audiences with his detailed stories, over the top energy and southern charm.

Since leaving home for Denver in 2015 to chase his dreams of stand-up comedy, Derrick has become a regular opener for the likes of John Crist and Josh Blue. He also won one of the biggest comedy contests in the country in 2019 at the World-Famous Comedy Works in Denver. This well-respected competition has over 250 entries each year. Look for Derrick's Dry Bar Comedy special titled Derrick Stroup: Yelling My Feelings.

Comedy Works has announced that Derrick Stroup will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, August 31 / 7:30 PM / $20.00

Friday, September 1 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, September 2 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00