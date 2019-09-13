Denver's John Moore receives Actors' Equity's Lucy Jordan Award

John Moore, a leader in the Denver arts community, has been named the recipient of the Lucy Jordan Award from Actors' Equity Association. Moore was presented the award at the Denver-area Equity membership meeting in late August.

In addition to serving as the Senior Arts Journalist at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Moore is the founder of the Denver Actors Fund, a nonprofit that has distributed approximately $375,000 to local theatre artists in medical need.

"John's support of the Denver theater community runs deep," said Doug Carfrae, Actors' Equity Association's Western Regional Vice President. "As the community's most vocal cheerleader, John shines a spotlight on the great work happening at theaters throughout the area. And through the Denver Actors Fund, he has marshalled resources to create a safety net for the workers in our sometimes-precarious industry. He truly embodies the spirit of Lucy Jordan."

The Lucy Jordan Award is a humanitarian award exclusive to Equity's Western Region, named for performer and Equity staff member Lucy Jordan (1927-1992). She brought a love of theater and a love for everyone involved to her job, as well as respect, fairness and a willingness to fight for what she believed in. She knew what it meant to make both a career and a living in theater, and that understanding was deeply appreciated by all who met her. In memory of Lucy Jordan, the award celebrates those in the Western Region's theatrical family who show extraordinary support for actors and stage managers.

Equity is currently accepting nominations for next year's Lucy Jordan Award. The nomination form is available at actorsequity.org.





