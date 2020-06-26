Denver Public Art Seeks Qualified Colorado Artists for Multiple Public Art Projects

The City and County of Denver has announced an open call for new Public Art commissions for Carpio-Sanguinette Park / Heron Pond.

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission one or more Colorado artists or artist teams to create original works of art for the Carpio-Sanguinette Park / Heron Pond. The total public art budget for the park is $250,000 USD, and the art selection panel would like to commission several works of art with individual budgets of between $50,000 and $125,000. Qualifications will be accepted through Monday, July 27, 11:59 p.m.

The goal of the public art commission is to create a unique and inspiring experience for park visitors and nearby communities. Artists are encouraged to envision new works that demonstrate an authentic connection between human activity and the land, and tell the story of the place - historically, agriculturally, socially, culturally, and ecologically. Artists should engage the community in the art creation process. The art selection panel is searching for artists who have a deep understanding of the site and the vision for its future in order to create works of art that are relevant to the community and are timeless and forward-looking.

Artists may submit qualifications for Carpio-Sanguinette Park / Heron Pond public art project(s) at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7506.

To view a fly-through of the park design see below:

For more information on these and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.

