Denver Public Art Seeks Qualified Colorado Artist For High Line Canal Underpass Public Art Project

The City and County of Denver has announced an open call for a new Public Art commission for the High Line Canal Underpass.

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission a Colorado artist or artist team working with sound and/or light for the High Line Canal Underpass at South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue in the Washington Virginia Vale Neighborhood. The budget for this commission is $50,000 and qualifications will be accepted through Monday, June 22, 11:59 p.m.

The goal of the public art commission is to create a sound or light artwork that is safe and fun, providing an unexpected surprise and delight experience for pedestrians and cyclists who travel through the underpass. The light and/or sound component may be installed at the entry or exit points of the underpass, but not run through its interior.

Artists may submit qualifications for High Line Canal Underpass at artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7505

For more information on these and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.

