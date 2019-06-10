Denver Public Art Seeks Artists For A New Hentzell Park Project

The City and County of Denver is pleased to announce a Hentzell Park Denver Public Art commission.

The Denver Arts & Venues Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or team of artists to create an original work of art for Cherry Creek Trail at Havana Street, near the Joe Shoemaker School (3333 S. Havana St.). This Public Art project offers an exciting opportunity to engage students at Joe Shoemaker in the creative process.

This project should celebrate the students as well as the Hampden and Kennedy communities, and engage with trail-users by incorporating the ecology, environment and public space of Cherry Creek.

The selection panel seeks artworks appropriate for Shoemaker School students and the users of the Cherry Creek Trail. Ideal artworks will integrate into the built environment, respect the natural scenery, provide a sense of excitement and discovery, and speak to the history and topography of the site.

The commission amount is approximately $35,000 USD and the call is open to artists or artist teams residing in Colorado.

Applications will be accepted at www.callforentry.org through Monday, July 1, 11:59 p.m.

Funding for this project comes from the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance with a generous portion of the budget provided by the Office of Denver City Councilwoman Kendra Black.

For more information on this and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.





