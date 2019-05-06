Denver Public Art Calls For Qualified Artists For A New Project At The Future River North Promenade

The City and County of Denver is pleased to announce a call for qualifications for a new Denver Public Art commission at River North (RiNo) Promenade.

"We're excited to offer this opportunity to create new art for the future River North Promenade," said Denver Public Art administrator Brendan Picker. "The rich history, both ecologically and socially, makes this a special project,"

The Denver Arts & Venues Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or team of artists to create an original work of art for the RiNo Promenade. The future promenade will be located along Arkins Blvd., between 35th and 38th streets. The selection panel seeks artists who can create pedestrian-scaled works integrated along the promenade that will enhance the visitor experience, create a distinct connection to the natural world, and recognize the area's unique industrial past.

The commission amount is approximately $80,000 USD and the call open to artists or artist teams residing in the United States.

The RiNo Promenade will be a mile-long pedestrian walkway along the river's edge, linking a series of outdoor "rooms" for festivals, cafés, and park spaces. The promenade will be connected to the future River North Park and linked to the South Platte River. The possibility of custom elements, including a pavilion and gangway made of recycled/reused materials, will make the promenade a unique location along the river for the RiNo community and for the city of Denver as a whole.

Applications will be accepted at https://artist.callforentry.org through Monday, May 27, 11:59 p.m.

Funding for this project comes from the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance resulting from construction of the River North Promenade.

For more information on this and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.





