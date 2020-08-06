Denver Film Announces FILM ON THE ROCKS - The Drive-In

Four different films will be screened over four consecutive nights each week with up to 300 cars ticketed to attend.

As one of the most popular, highly attended summer film events in the region, the Film on the Rocks Summer Series is back - with a new twist. With continued restrictions on larger public gatherings and events, Denver Film and Denver Arts & Venues today announced plans and an initial lineup for the 21st Film on the Rocks Summer Series. Like nearly every other aspect of our lives today, this year's Film on the Rocks program has adapted and will offer a limited number of guests a chance to enjoy a first-of-its-kind, drive-in movie experience at the iconic Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

"Beginning with our first screenings Aug. 13-16, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of cult classics from the comfort of their car," according to Denver Film Director of Marketing and Partnerships Kevin Smith.

Four different films will be screened over four consecutive nights each week with up to 300 cars ticketed to attend each event. Additional dates and films will be added to the schedule each week through the fall season.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. at https://www.denverfilm.org/ or https://www.redrocksonline.com/film/ and are $59.50 per car, per evening. All ticketed cars receive a package including two bottles of Coca-Cola product, City Pop popcorn, and theater-sized M&M's and Twizzlers. In addition, Chick-Fil-A sandwiches are available for discounted pre-purchase online or cashless payment on-site including sandwich, cookies, chips and drink.

Each film will be presented on an LED screen located in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency. Guests will be required to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the events.

"Like every other Film on the Rocks and Red Rocks experience, it's going to be different and it's going to be memorable," said Denver Film Festival Director, Britta Erickson. "A part of our Colorado summer traditions for two decades, we knew just how important it would be to get back to Red Rocks and enjoy the films and the historic surroundings in some way. We're grateful to our city leaders and partners at Arts & Venues, as well as all of the health and service workers who committed to making Film on the Rocks - The Drive-In a reality."

"As one of our most anticipated events each and every year, we're excited to reinvent this year's program and get some of our valued guests back to Red Rocks," said Venue Manager Tad Bowman. "No matter what it looks like, it's a great line-up of films being presented in the shadow of this iconic venue."

With gates opening at 6 p.m. and films starting at 7:30 p.m., the initial 2020 Film on the Rocks - The Drive-In schedule includes:

(additional dates and films will be added weekly)

Week 1 (8/13 - 8/16)

Thursday, August 13 - GREASE

Friday, August 14 - STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Saturday, August 15 - INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Sunday, August 16 - THE GOONIES

Week 2 (8/20 - 8/23)

Thursday, August 20 - CLUELESS

Friday, August 21 - SCREAM

Saturday, August 22 - THE BIG LEBOWSKI

Sunday, August 23 - RUDY

Week 3 (8/27 - 8/30)

Thursday, August 27 - FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF

Friday, August 28 - ROBOCOP

Saturday, August 29 - JURASSIC PARK

Sunday, August 30 - FIELD OF DREAMS

Sponsors of the 2020 Film on the Rocks - The Drive-In include:

Denver Arts & Venues; Red Rocks Amphitheater; Capital One Café; Visit Denver; Xfinity; SCFD; AOR; Eldorado Natural Spring Water; Coca-Cola; Jeep; Origin Hotel; Visible; City Pop Gourmet Popcorn; King Soopers; Lyft; Chick-Fil-A; Kaiser Permanente; and Westerra Credit Union.

About Denver Film

Founded in 1978, Denver Film is a membership-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit cultural institution that produces film events throughout the year, including the award-winning Denver Film Festival and the popular, summertime series Film on the Rocks. With a vision to cultivate community and transform lives through film, the organization provides opportunities for diverse audiences to discover film through creative, thought-provoking experiences.

The permanent home of Denver Film, the Sie FilmCenter, is Denver's only year-round cinematheque, presenting a weekly-changing calendar of first-run exclusives and arthouse revivals both domestic and foreign, narrative and documentary-over 600 per year, all shown in their original language and format. Denver Film programs annually reach more than 200,000 film lovers and film lovers-in-training. For more information about Denver Film visit www.denverfilm.org.

About Denver Arts & Venues

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to amplify Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through premier public venues, arts and entertainment opportunities. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Create Denver, SCFD Tier III granting process, Arts Education Fund and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here and implementation of IMAGINE 2020: Denver's Cultural Plan. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to diversity, equity and inclusiveness in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes.

www.ArtsandVenues.com

