Denver Center For The Performing Arts To Offer LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE: WOMEN OF BROADWAY

Enjoy performances from Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams, and Laura Benanti.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced today that it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in a three-part virtual concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway featuring two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone on October 24, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti on November 14, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on December 5. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 28, 2020 at 11am.

Subscription packages and single tickets are available for Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway. Subscription packages are $75 and include access to all three livestream events. Single tickets are $30 for each livestream event. All tickets are available online only at denvercenter.org and include access to each livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the DCPA's mission to engage and inspire through the transformative power of live theatre.

Each show, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan's West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream.

"We are delighted to offer this exclusive opportunity to our patrons and community at large," said DCPA Broadway Executive Director John Ekeberg. "At this time, more than ever, theatre continues to have the ability to lift our spirits and enrich our lives. We sincerely look forward to making this opportunity available so that we can reconnect with our loyal fans in a safe, responsible and entertaining way."

The livestreams, which are a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, are being shared by more than 20 nonprofit arts presenters around the country.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You