Denver Center For The Performing Arts Theatre Company Will Return To The Stage With WILD FIRE in August

The DCPA Theatre Company has announced the theatrical concert premiere Wild Fire, performing at four Colorado venues statewide in August.

Wild Fire is a one-of-a-kind theatrical event created by Colorado playwright Jessica Kahkoska celebrating the resilience and generosity of the Colorado community, inspired by real-life stories from the October 2020 East Troublesome Fire in Grand County, CO. Wild Fire will follow the lives of eight people in Grand County as they face the threat of a wildfire, accompanied by a folk score performed by the Wild Fire cast and written by Colorado artists: Cary Morin, Chimney Choir, Daniel Rodriguez, Elephant Revival, Gregory Alan Isakov and SHEL.

"Wild Fire is a deeply moving Colorado story that demonstrates the strength of a community that came together to support and overcome a tragedy," stated Chris Coleman, Director of Wild Fire. "I am elated that the Theatre Company will return to the stage this summer to celebrate our community and share this powerful story written by a talented Colorado playwright."

In addition to the four performances, DCPA is partnering with History Colorado to host two memory workshops on June 19 and June 29 as part of History Colorado's Museum of Memory Initiative. Previous memory workshops captured the oral histories used in the creation of Wild Fire. Participants in forthcoming workshops are invited to contribute their lived experiences with wildfires to Colorado's official historic record, and hear the stories of others. History Colorado also invites all community members to submit their personal stories of living with wildfire through an online form.

Wild Fire performances will take place at Levitt Pavilion Denver (Aug. 16 at 7pm), Dillon Amphitheater (Aug. 18 at 7pm), Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park in Winter Park (Aug. 20 at 7pm) and The Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction (Aug. 22 at 7pm). Tickets will be on sale June 23, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Grand Foundation's Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund, providing wildfire relief aid to Grand County. In addition, DCPA is offering up to 1,500 free tickets to firefighters across the four performances, which will be distributed via lottery.

Tickets will go on sale on June 23. For more information on Wild Fire, visit denvercenter.org/wildfire.