Denver Arts & Venues Seeks Proposals For Catering For Mayor's Awards For Excellence In Arts & Culture

Each year, Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) presents the Denver Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture. DAV is seeking a catering vendor to provide food and services for this event. The awarded vendor will provide a full-service three-course meal, iced drinks, linens, cutlery, China, service and cooking utensils as needed.
Request for Proposals: April 4- May 7, 2024, 10 a.m. - submit proposal.
THIS PROPOSAL MUST BE RETURNED ELECTRONICALLY THROUGH THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN EPURCHASING SYSTEM (BIDNET). It's free to create a BidNet account.
The awarded vendor will work with DAV Cultural Affairs staff for the following:
This is a multi-year contract. Applicants are asked to consider how they might vary service and menu each year.
DAV encourages vendors to demonstrate a commitment to and experience in environmental sustainability and public health protection practices applicable to its line of products and/or services being procured in this proposal.
For more information on this and other business opportunities, please visit: www.ArtsandVenues.com/business-opportunities.
Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, culture and entertainment opportunities for all. Denver Arts & Venues operates Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building, using proceeds from events at these venues – not government funding – to run and maintain these facilities and to provide access to art for all through free and low-cost community events, grants for artists and arts organizations, public art and art education. Using Good Times, For Good.
