Denver Arts & Venues Seeks Proposals For Catering For Mayor's Awards For Excellence In Arts & Culture

Each year, Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) presents the Denver Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture. DAV is seeking a catering vendor to provide food and services for this event. The awarded vendor will provide a full-service three-course meal, iced drinks, linens, cutlery, China, service and cooking utensils as needed.

Request for Proposals: April 4- May 7, 2024, 10 a.m. - submit proposal.

THIS PROPOSAL MUST BE RETURNED ELECTRONICALLY THROUGH THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN EPURCHASING SYSTEM (BIDNET). It's free to create a BidNet account.

The awarded vendor will work with DAV Cultural Affairs staff for the following:

Create a menu within budget for 150 people for the Denver Mayor's Awards for Excellence in Arts & Culture luncheon.

Prepare an event guide with costings including food, drink, staffing, linens, glasses, plates, cutlery, serving dishes, etc.

Once the menu is agreed, schedule a site visit at the venue with facilities staff.

Work with staff on event timing and implementation.

On day of the event: set tables with linens, drink stations, food prep areas.

Prepare and serve a pre-plated salad, hot lunch, dessert and coffee – full service including coffee and water.

At the close of the event clear all tables, remove, and return rentals, remove trash, flush ice in the designated location. Pack leftover food to remain on site.

This is a multi-year contract. Applicants are asked to consider how they might vary service and menu each year.

DAV encourages vendors to demonstrate a commitment to and experience in environmental sustainability and public health protection practices applicable to its line of products and/or services being procured in this proposal.

For more information on this and other business opportunities, please visit: www.ArtsandVenues.com/business-opportunities.

About Denver Arts & Venues

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, culture and entertainment opportunities for all. Denver Arts & Venues operates Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building, using proceeds from events at these venues – not government funding – to run and maintain these facilities and to provide access to art for all through free and low-cost community events, grants for artists and arts organizations, public art and art education. Using Good Times, For Good.