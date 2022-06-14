Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Three New Denver Public Art Projects

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for three new Denver Public Art projects: Bible Park Playground, Larimer Bridge - Connecting Auraria and Wastewater Management Building.

New commissions include:

Bible Park Playground: Budget - $20,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The Denver Public Art selection panel seeks unique works of art that will inspire park users, pedestrians and bicyclists, and motorists on Yale Avenue. Artworks should celebrate Bible Park (6802 E. Yale Ave.) and should represent Denver and other artworks in the collection. The panel is interested in artwork that is vibrant and playful, and that invokes a sense of excitement for those who view it. While Bible Park is a gem in the city's park system, it is not as well-known as other parks. The selection panel sees an opportunity to create artwork that provides a sense of place and puts Bible Park on the map. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10478.

Larimer Bridge - Connecting Auraria: Budget - $55,000, Open to U.S. Artists and Artist Teams

The Denver Public Art selection panel seeks works of art that will be unique and inspiring for students on the Auraria Higher Education Center campus, and downtown residents, employees and visitors. The panel is invested in creating connections between the Auraria Campus and Downtown Denver, bridging the two neighborhoods. The panel is very invested in honoring the people who once inhabited the area and elevating the stories of those who were displaced. Given the proximity of the location (a bridge on Larimer Street between 14th Street and the Auraria Campus) to Cherry Creek and the South Platte River, the panel is also invested in the natural history of the land and the relationship of people to the land. The panel seeks to commission artwork that is inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all, not only activating the space, but also creating a moment for passersby to pause and reflect. Artists should also consider the existing artworks in the immediate area and how they could relate to the new work(s). Emerging and indigenous artists are encouraged to apply. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10477.

"Recently all three institutions on the Auraria campus committed to extending the scholarship for descendants of those Aurarians displaced in order to build the campus. And in 2022, legislation was passed to help fund those scholarships, to the tune of $2 million dollars," explained Nolbert D. Chavez, Chief of External Initiatives, HSI Engagement and Executive Director of CityCenter, University of Colorado, Denver. "The day has finally come when the voices of those families are heard and valued, and the new Denver Public Art commission for work on Larimer Bridge is yet another way to support those stories."

Wastewater Management Building: Budget - $55,000, Open to Colorado Artists and Artist Teams

The Denver Public Art selection panel seeks unique and inspiring works of art for the Wastewater Management Building (2000 W. 3rd Ave.) to create an inclusive, accessible and welcoming space for employees. The panel is committed to celebrating the civic complex, and elevating staff voices and the important work they do every day. Artworks should celebrate and complement the architectural style of the building, which is adjacent to the South Platte River. Artists may consider the opportunity to tell the story of wastewater management and the processes of returning water to the environment safely, as well as the story of climate change and its impact on the work done at the building. Artists should also consider the existing artwork on the eastside of the building and how it could relate to the new work(s). Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10476.

Interested applicants may submit qualifications for any or all of the commissions at CallForEntry.org through July 12, 11:59 p.m. MST. Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Wednesday, June 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for these three Requests for Qualifications: Bible Park Playground, Larimer Bridge - Connecting Auraria, and the Wastewater Management Building. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.