Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Joseph P. Martínez Park

Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Monday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. for interested applicants.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER Comes to Rocky Mountain Rep Photo 2 ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER Comes to Rocky Mountain Rep
Derrick Stroup Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Photo 3 Derrick Stroup Comes to Comedy Works Landmark
Hasan Minhaj Brings OFF WITH HIS HEAD to Denver in November Photo 4 Hasan Minhaj Brings OFF WITH HIS HEAD to Denver in November

Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Joseph P. Martínez Park

Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Joseph P. Martínez Park

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for a new Denver Public Art project at Joseph P. Martínez Park to embody the spirit, bravery and fortitude of Private Joe Pantillion Martínez after whom the park was named.

Private Joe Pantillion Martínez (July 27, 1920 – May 26, 1943) was a United States Army soldier born in Taos, NM who grew up in Ault, CO. In August 1942, he was drafted into the United States Army and sent to Camp Roberts, California where he received his basic training. During combat in World War II, he distinguished himself through his courageous actions on the Aleutian Islands. He is particularly known for his brave assault on enemy foxholes under intense fire, an act which ultimately cost him his life. In recognition of his heroism and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration in the United States. He notably holds the distinction of being the first Hispanic American to receive this honor for combat heroism on U.S. soil during World War II.

“While not everyone may know Joe P. Martínez's exact story, metaphorically it's one we all understand,” said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. “It's a story of finding courage against immense odds.”

Joseph P. Martínez Park - Budget: Approximately USD 100,000.00, Open to artists or artist teams residing in the state of Colorado

Situated in the culturally diverse and multigenerational Villa Park neighborhood in West Denver, the Joseph P. Martínez Park is a vital asset for those in the area. Spanning 12 acres and nestled alongside Lakewood Gulch, this park represents a crucial component of the more comprehensive open space network and contributes significantly to the regional trail experience. The Denver Public Art selection panel is invested in cultural diversity and local history, and aims to create a gathering space that is inclusive, accessible and engaging. The artwork should be designed as a multi-sensory experience, offering a deeper, more immersive connection. This project is not intended to be a direct representation or a memorial to Private Martínez, instead drawing from the inspiration of his values and life. The panel is interested in inviting artists, particularly those new to public artwork and the public art process, especially those aspiring to transition into sculptural work, to apply for this opportunity. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12350 through Oct. 2, 11:59 p.m. MT.

"My uncle had a profound effect on many including Tony Lindenberger, a gentleman who served with Joe in Alaska,” said Joe's nephew Dan Martinez. “I met Tony in 1977 and when he learned of my family, he put his hands on my shoulders, leaned in, and told me, 'if it weren't for your uncle, I wouldn't be here today.'”

Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Monday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for this Request for Qualifications. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

More information on these and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.



RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Rebecca Folsom Trio to Present Evening Of Folk And Americana Music At Swallow Hill Photo
Rebecca Folsom Trio to Present Evening Of Folk And Americana Music At Swallow Hill

Renowned Boulder native singer/songwriter Rebecca Folsom and her talented trio will perform at Denver's historic Swallow Hill on Friday, September 15th, at 8 pm, as part of The Colorado Sound Music Series.

2
Bruce Cockburn Comes To The Boulder Theater In 2024 Photo
Bruce Cockburn Comes To The Boulder Theater In 2024

Bruce Cockburn brings O Sun O Moon In Concert to Boulder Theater next year. The performance is on Friday, May 10, 2024. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

3
Photos: First Look at Jeff Hiller in THE EXHIBITIONIST at Theatre Aspens Solo Flights Photo
Photos: First Look at Jeff Hiller in THE EXHIBITIONIST at Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights

The Exhibitionist was recently performed as part of Theatre Aspen's Solo Flights. Written by James Hindman and directed by Michael Rader, the production starred Jeff Hiller. Learn more about the show and check out photos here!

4
Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Companys SEUSSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at Performance Now Theatre Company's SEUSSICAL

Check out production photos from Performance Now Theatre Company's Suessical, running now through September 24!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# University of Northern Colorado Symphony Orchestra with Edward W. Hardy
UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall (9/25-9/25)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest by William Shakespeare
The Carsen Theater (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Human Show
Lyric Theatre (8/11-8/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Ballet MasterWorks
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (4/12-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Find Your Light (1/12-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (11/25-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CMDance presents the 2023 Denver Jazz Festival
Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Studio Loft (9/15-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You