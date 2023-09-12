Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For A New Public Art Project At The Joseph P. Martínez Park

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for a new Denver Public Art project at Joseph P. Martínez Park to embody the spirit, bravery and fortitude of Private Joe Pantillion Martínez after whom the park was named.

Private Joe Pantillion Martínez (July 27, 1920 – May 26, 1943) was a United States Army soldier born in Taos, NM who grew up in Ault, CO. In August 1942, he was drafted into the United States Army and sent to Camp Roberts, California where he received his basic training. During combat in World War II, he distinguished himself through his courageous actions on the Aleutian Islands. He is particularly known for his brave assault on enemy foxholes under intense fire, an act which ultimately cost him his life. In recognition of his heroism and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration in the United States. He notably holds the distinction of being the first Hispanic American to receive this honor for combat heroism on U.S. soil during World War II.

“While not everyone may know Joe P. Martínez's exact story, metaphorically it's one we all understand,” said Ginger White, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. “It's a story of finding courage against immense odds.”

Joseph P. Martínez Park - Budget: Approximately USD 100,000.00, Open to artists or artist teams residing in the state of Colorado

Situated in the culturally diverse and multigenerational Villa Park neighborhood in West Denver, the Joseph P. Martínez Park is a vital asset for those in the area. Spanning 12 acres and nestled alongside Lakewood Gulch, this park represents a crucial component of the more comprehensive open space network and contributes significantly to the regional trail experience. The Denver Public Art selection panel is invested in cultural diversity and local history, and aims to create a gathering space that is inclusive, accessible and engaging. The artwork should be designed as a multi-sensory experience, offering a deeper, more immersive connection. This project is not intended to be a direct representation or a memorial to Private Martínez, instead drawing from the inspiration of his values and life. The panel is interested in inviting artists, particularly those new to public artwork and the public art process, especially those aspiring to transition into sculptural work, to apply for this opportunity. Interested artists may submit qualifications at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=12350 through Oct. 2, 11:59 p.m. MT.

"My uncle had a profound effect on many including Tony Lindenberger, a gentleman who served with Joe in Alaska,” said Joe's nephew Dan Martinez. “I met Tony in 1977 and when he learned of my family, he put his hands on my shoulders, leaned in, and told me, 'if it weren't for your uncle, I wouldn't be here today.'”

Denver Public Art is also hosting a virtual pre-application meeting on Monday, Sept. 25, 5 p.m. for interested applicants. The meeting will cover project backgrounds and goals, and the application process for this Request for Qualifications. Attendees will also get information on CallForEntry.org through which artists may apply. This event will be hosted on Zoom. Interested applicants are asked to register on Eventbrite to get information on how to join prior to the event.

