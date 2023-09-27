Denver Art Society's At Ease Art Night Set For Next Month

Denver Art Society's first of its kind event, At Ease Art Night, will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204. Call 303-534-1132 or go online at www.denverartsociety.org for more information.

A relaxed and interactive evening is being offered for those appreciating a less stimulating and more neurodivergent friendly experience. Acoustic music and a serene atmosphere are the setting as artists work on new pieces. A community art area will offer an interactive opportunity to create a communal piece of art.

Food and beverage are for a donation, cash bar available.

ASL is available for the At Ease event, please rsvp to das.board734@gmail.com.

More Events:

Every Sunday / DAS Drum Circle, 6-9 p.m. Bring a drum, a bucket, or just come and enjoy the rhythms. Free.

Friday, Oct. 6 / First Friday Art Walk, 5-11 p.m. Live music, meet the artists!

Friday, Oct. 13 / Open Mic Night, comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word. 7-10 p.m. Admission is free.

Friday, Oct. 20 / 3RD Friday/Collectors Night, 5 – 10 p.m. Live music, view new artwork from over 120 artists.

