Denver Art Society's At Ease Art Night Set For Next Month

Denver Art Society presents At Ease Art Night on October 21 from 6 - 10 p.m.
Denver Art Society's first of its kind event, At Ease Art Night, will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204. Call 303-534-1132 or go online at www.denverartsociety.org for more information.
A relaxed and interactive evening is being offered for those appreciating a less stimulating and more neurodivergent friendly experience. Acoustic music and a serene atmosphere are the setting as artists work on new pieces. A community art area will offer an interactive opportunity to create a communal piece of art.
Food and beverage are for a donation, cash bar available.
ASL is available for the At Ease event, please rsvp to das.board734@gmail.com.
Every Sunday / DAS Drum Circle, 6-9 p.m. Bring a drum, a bucket, or just come and enjoy the rhythms. Free.
Friday, Oct. 6 / First Friday Art Walk, 5-11 p.m. Live music, meet the artists!
Friday, Oct. 13 / Open Mic Night, comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word. 7-10 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday, Oct. 20 / 3RD Friday/Collectors Night, 5 – 10 p.m. Live music, view new artwork from over 120 artists.
Saturday, Oct. 21 / At Ease Art Night, 6-10 p.m. Live music, meet the artists! A less stimulating and more neurodivergent friendly experience.
