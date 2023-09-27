Denver Art Society's At Ease Art Night Set For Next Month

Denver Art Society presents At Ease Art Night on October 21 from 6 - 10 p.m.

Sep. 27, 2023

Denver Art Society's first of its kind event, At Ease Art Night, will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Denver Art Society, 734 Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80204. Call 303-534-1132 or go online at www.denverartsociety.org  for more information.

A relaxed and interactive evening is being offered for those appreciating a less stimulating and more neurodivergent friendly experience.  Acoustic music and a serene atmosphere are the setting as artists work on new pieces. A community art area will offer an interactive opportunity to create a communal piece of art.

Food and beverage are for a donation, cash bar available.

ASL is available for the At Ease event, please rsvp to das.board734@gmail.com.

 

More Events:

Every Sunday / DAS Drum Circle, 6-9 p.m. Bring a drum, a bucket, or just come and enjoy the rhythms. Free.

Friday, Oct. 6 / First Friday Art Walk, 5-11 p.m.  Live music, meet the artists!

Friday, Oct. 13 / Open Mic Night, comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word. 7-10 p.m. Admission is free.

Friday, Oct. 20 / 3RD Friday/Collectors Night, 5 – 10 p.m. Live music, view new artwork from over 120 artists.

Saturday, Oct. 21 / At Ease Art Night, 6-10 p.m.  Live music, meet the artists! A less stimulating and more neurodivergent friendly experience.




Recommended For You