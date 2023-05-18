DRIVING MISS DAISY Comes to Vintage Theatre Next Month

Performances run June 2 â€“ July 9.

DRIVING MISS DAISY Comes to Vintage Theatre Next Month

Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Driving Miss Daisy" June 2 - July 9 at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $34 and available by calling 303-856-7830 or online at Click Here.

When the elderly Miss Daisy has an accident that prevents her from driving her son hires Hoke Colburn, an African-American, to drive her. What starts out as a contentious feud, blooms into a 30-year friendship. Set against the backdrop of racial tensions in the south, this Pulitzer Prize winning tale of the unlikely relationship between an aging, fiercely independent white Southern Jewish lady and a proud, soft-spoken black man is both humorous and heart-warming.

The cast includes Deborah Persoff (Miss Daisy), Cris Davenport (Hoke Colburn), and Bill Kahn (Boolie).

Alfred Uhry based the two central characters of "Driving Miss Daisy" on his own grandmother, Lena Fox, and her chauffeur Will Coleman. After Fox experienced a driving accident and could no longer drive herself, Coleman chauffeured her from 1948 to 1973.

Uhry won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the play "Driving Miss Daisy" and was nominated for the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the play "The Last Night of Ballyhoo". He has twice won Broadway's Tony Award: in 1997 as author of Best Play winner "The Last Night of Ballyhoo" and in 1999 as Best Book (Musical) for "Parade." Uhry was the first playwright to win the Tony, the Oscar and the Pulitzer Prize.




The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic StudiesÂ  announced Good Trip Studios and AEG Presents Rocky Mountains are hosting Have a Good Trip, a benefit show for MAPS at the Mission Ballroom in Denver on June 22.

Vintage Theatre Productions presentsÂ 'Driving Miss Daisy'Â June 2 â€“ July 9Â atÂ Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010.Â Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Recommended For You