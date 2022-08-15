DON'T KID ME BENEFIT Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, August 31

Colorado Women's Bar Association presents Don't "Kid" Me: Comedy, Discussion & Drinks in a Post Roe World at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, August 31.

Let's Talk Reproductive Justice: Our night begins with a distinguished panel of experts in reproductive justice. Featuring Colorado Senator Julie Gonzales, Katherine Riley of COLOR, Dr. Julie Winkle M.D., and moderated by Kiki Council from The Forefront Project, you'll get the 411 on your reproductive rights and other reproductive justice issues post Dobbs in Colorado and nationwide.

From tears to laughs: We then move on to a comedy show featuring Nora Lynch and Hayden Kristal.

Nora Lynch has been in comedy for more than 20 years. As a stand-up, she's made a number of TV appearances, including VH1's Standup Spotlight, A&E's Comedy on the Road and VH1's Fools for Love. She works clubs, cruise ships and corporate events. (For our CWBA members, some of you may know her mom, Suzanne Harvey Lynch. She was a pioneer in the 1950's attending Georgetown University School of Law and had a 60+ year successful career practicing in Colorado)

Hayden Kristal (preferred pronouns they/them/theirs, but accepts anything said with good intent) is a deaf, bisexual, Jewish, queer activist and stand-up comedian. She is currently on NBC's America's Got Talent

While you're at it, check out our SILENT AUCTION: Featuring dozens of local, women owned businesses and incredible experiences, this silent auction is LIVE NOW and closes the night of the show.

Visit go.charityauctionstoday.com. VIP Ticket Includes: Access to VIP Lounge, open bar (beer & wine) & heavy hors d'oeuvres from 5-7pm, + tickets for two (2) item minimum in the showroom (food or beverage).



General Admission Ticket Includes: Admission to event. Please note there is a two (2) item minimum purchase (food or beverage) in the showroom.

The Colorado Women's Bar Association's (CWBA) mission has remained the same since its inception in 1978: to promote women in the legal profession and the interests of women generally. The vision of the CWBA's founders has resulted in decades of work promoting gender equality in the legal profession, preserving history, influencing legislation related to women and children, mentoring, granting scholarships for women law students through the CWBA Foundation, fighting discrimination, influencing the selection of judges, and providing training and education.

All funds raised through this event will support the Colorado Women's Bar Association's vitally important public policy work and its lobbying at the State Capitol. The CWBA's public policy work allows it to serve as a strong advocate for issues and legislation important to advancing the interests and well-being of women and children.

CWBA President Kathryn Starnella's said "These extraordinary times call for an extraordinary partnership to ensure and strengthen the right to personal liberty, privacy, and the protection of reproductive rights, health, and justice. The CWBA is extremely grateful to Comedy Works and comedians Nora Lynch and Hayden Kristal for their extraordinary generosity of time, talent, and resources and their support of CWBA's work. This one-of-a-kind partnership and unique fundraiser will enable the CWBA to enhance its legislative and public policy advocacy in collaboration with organizations on the front lines."

Senator Julie Gonzales said " I applaud the Colorado Women's Bar Association for working with me and other pro-choice lawmakers to secure passage of the Reproductive Health Equity Act during the 2022 session. It was critical to ensure that our law explicitly protects every reproductive healthcare decision, particularly when it comes to decisions regarding abortion care. Clearly, our work is not done. This event is timely and so important to focus the community on next steps in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe."