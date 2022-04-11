DCPA Theatre Company Names Award-Winning Playwright Reginald Edmund Literary Manager

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company has announced dramaturg, producer, and playwright Reginald Edmund is joining the DCPA Artistic Team as the Literary Manager.

"I'm beyond thrilled to step into the literary manager position for this incredible theatre organization. I've been a fan of this theatre for a very long time and its essential role as a champion of both the classics and groundbreaking exciting new works," stated DCPA Literary Manager Reginald Edmund. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Chris Coleman and the DCPA team to expand the American literary canon."

"I am ecstatic to have Reginald join the DCPA team to provide his vision and expertise to help grow the DCPA's commitment to developing new work, as well as, producing classic and reimagined classics," said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "Reginald's experience as a playwright and producer provides the DCPA with a new artistic lens that we are excited to share with our visiting artists and community."

The Literary Manager plays a critical role in the DCPA's regional producing arm. Reginald will support the artistic journey of locally produced productions, review submissions for new work, and support curation of the annual Colorado New Play Summit festival. Edmund will represent the organization in the local and national theatre industry by cultivating and fostering relationships with playwrights, and partners to curate new commissions to grow the organization's commitment to new work.

Edmund was recently named as a recipient of The Robert E. Gard Foundation Leadership Award celebrating individuals that foster healthy communities through arts-based development. He joins the DCPA team on April 20 following residency as the Resident Playwright at Tamasha Theatre in London.



ABOUT REGINALD EDMUND

Reginald Edmund is the Co-Founder and Managing Curating Producer for Black Lives, Black Words International Project. Inspired by #blacklivesmatter, this project gives voice to some of the most contemporary political black writers from both the US, Canada, and the UK, asking them to explore the question, "Do black lives matter today?." He is a proud recipient of the 2021 Gard Foundation's Award for Leadership in the field of community arts development. In addition, he was a Resident Playwright at Tamasha Theatre in London, England and an Alumni Resident Playwright at Chicago Dramatists Theatre, an Artistic Associate at Pegasus Theatre-Chicago, and an Artistic Patriot at Merrimack Repertory Theatre; he was also a 2010-11 Many Voice Fellow with the Playwrights' Center. His play Southbridge was runner up for the Kennedy Center's Lorraine Hansberry and Rosa Parks National Playwriting Awards, and most recently named winner of the Southern Playwrights' Competition, the Black Theatre Alliance Award for Best New Play, and the Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award. His nine-play series titled The City of the Bayou Collection, include[SY1] Southbridge, Juneteenth Street, The Last Cadillac and All the Dying Voices were developed at esteemed theaters including Pegasus Theatre-Chicago, Deluxe Theatre, Actors Theatre of Charlotte, Bush Theatre (UK), Theatre @ Boston Court, The Landing Theatre, Playwrights' Center, and The National Theatre (UK). Reginald Edmund received his BFA in Theatre-Performance from Texas Southern University and his MFA in Playwriting from Ohio University.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is one of the largest non-profit theatre organizations in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, immersive plays. In its 2019/20 season, the DCPA engaged with more than 672,000 visitors, generating a $131 million economic impact in ticket sales alone.

Follow the DCPA on social media @DenverCenter and through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts NewsCenter. The DCPA is sponsored by The Shubert Foundation, UCHealth, and United Airlines. Media sponsorship is provided by CBS4 and The Denver Post. The DCPA is supported in part by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).