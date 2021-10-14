DCPA Looking To Recruit 220 Volunteer Ushers To Assist With Local Productions

As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts returns to the stage for its 2021/22 theatre season, the non-profit organization is actively recruiting more than 220 volunteers to serve as ushers for its locally produced Theatre Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions. Individuals who love theatre and engaging with the public are encouraged to apply.

Volunteer ushers are asked to commit to one shift every other week during the theatre season where they scan tickets, distribute programs and assist guests in addition to other responsibilities.

In addition to complimentary tickets to Theatre Company productions, volunteer ushers receive:

- Occasional complimentary ticket offers to Broadway and Cabaret shows

- Offers to Off-Center experiences

- 20% discount on DCPA Education classes

- Parking stipend

Ushers are asked to:

- Be 18+

- Show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

- Able to stand for a minimum of one hour, navigate stairs and lift a box of programs

- Provide and wear basic uniform essentials and a mask as detailed online

The theatre season begins November 18 and training sessions are underway. Interested individuals may visit denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer/ to register.