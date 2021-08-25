DCPA Joins Resident Companies of Denver's Arts Complex to Require Vaccines and Masks For Indoor Public Performances

Effective October 1, 2021 and continuing indefinitely, the resident companies of downtown's Denver Performing Arts Complex - Colorado Ballet, Colorado Symphony, Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Opera Colorado - will require COVID-19 vaccines and face coverings for indoor, public performances. The new policy states:

All patrons 12+ must be fully vaccinated before attending performances.

Children under the age of 12 must instead provide proof of a negative COVID-19

PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time.

All audience members 2+ must wear masks unless enjoying refreshments in designated areas. Food and beverages will not be permitted inside the theatre.

This announcement is made following months of audience surveys wherein 96% of theatre patrons report being vaccinated. Additionally, the vast majority say that they would be more likely to attend performances if a vaccination requirement is implemented.

"Over the past 18 months, the health of our extended theatre family has never been more top of mind," said Janice Sinden, DCPA President & CEO. "We want our patrons to thoroughly enjoy our return to the stage knowing that we have done our best to ensure their wellbeing.

"In addition to this new policy, we will introduce touchless digital tickets," Sinden continued. "Plus, we have already installed hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and greatly improved fresh air flow, filtration and sanitization.

"We are ready to welcome the entire metro Denver community to opening night in November!"

The new policy, which goes into effect October 1, applies to all ticketed public performance taking place in Boettcher Concert Hall, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, and the Buell, Garner Galleria, Wolf, Kilstrom, Singleton and Jones theatres.

This reopening policy is posted at denvercenter.org/reopening.