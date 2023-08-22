Comic Michelle Buteau Comes To Paramount Theatre, December 17

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Michelle Buteau: THE FULL HEART, TIGHT JEANS TOUR at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Sunday, December 17th at 7:00pm. 

Ticket prices are $29.50 - $49.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.

Michelle is the creator/writer/star of the Netflix series SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST, inspired by her autobiographical book of essays of the same name, published by Gallery Books. She is also the host of two popular reality competition shows: THE CIRCLE and BARBECUE SHOWDOWN on Netflix. Other film and TV credits include MARRY ME, FIRST WIVES CLUB, ALWAYS BE MY MAYBE, AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS, RUSSIAN DOLL, and SOMEONE GREAT. 

She is also the Modern Manners columnist for Real Simple and hosts the popular podcast Adulting. Michelle's one-hour comedy special WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA is streaming on Netflix and won the Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special.




