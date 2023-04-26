Comedian Matteo Lane Adds Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23

High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete's, and Comedy Works Entertainment presents MATTEO LANE: THE AL DENTE TOUR coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00pm.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. Tickets are $39.50 - $79.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 26th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

MATTEO LANE is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. He has performed stand up on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, Comedy Central's ADAM DEVINE'S HOUSE PARTY, THIS WEEK AT THE COMEDY CELLAR and THE COMEDY JAM, as well as HBO's CRASHING. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.

High Plains Comedy Festival is held each fall in Denver, Colorado with title sponsor Illegal Pete's. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the Festival features a mix of local and national comics in venues throughout the city-with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway. High Plains has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talent-packed and fun-filled festivals in the country and returns for its tenth year September 21 - 23, 2023.