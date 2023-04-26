Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Matteo Lane Adds Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23

Matteo Lane is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix’s THE COMEDY LINEUP.

Apr. 26, 2023  

High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete's, and Comedy Works Entertainment presents MATTEO LANE: THE AL DENTE TOUR coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00pm.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. Tickets are $39.50 - $79.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 26th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

MATTEO LANE is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. He has performed stand up on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, Comedy Central's ADAM DEVINE'S HOUSE PARTY, THIS WEEK AT THE COMEDY CELLAR and THE COMEDY JAM, as well as HBO's CRASHING. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.

High Plains Comedy Festival is held each fall in Denver, Colorado with title sponsor Illegal Pete's. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the Festival features a mix of local and national comics in venues throughout the city-with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway. High Plains has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talent-packed and fun-filled festivals in the country and returns for its tenth year September 21 - 23, 2023.




Kelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark This Week Photo
Kelsey Cook Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark This Week
Kelsey Cook's stand-up special was recently released on EPIX's Unprotected Sets. She made her late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, followed by A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC. Her other television appearances include Comedy Central's This is Not Happening, AXS TV Presents Gotham Comedy Live, Punchline on FOX, Uproarious on FUSE, and Greatest Party Story Ever on MTV.
Coal Creek Theater Presents ROPE Next Month Photo
Coal Creek Theater Presents ROPE Next Month
Set in England 1929. For the mere sake of adventure, danger, and the 'fun of the thing,' Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend, Charles Granillo, to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate, a perfectly harmless man named Ronald Raglan.
Denver Arts & Venues to Host First Community Meeting With Architect for Theatre and Li Photo
Denver Arts & Venues to Host First Community Meeting With Architect for Theatre and Library at Loretto Heights
Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) has announced the first milestone of many to come as the agency plans to create a new cultural hub for southwest Denver on the Loretto Heights campus. DAV and Pfeiffer, a design studio of Perkins Eastman, will host a community meeting on Wednesday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m., at the Church of All Saints at 2559 S. Federal Boulevard.
Jamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Week Photo
Jamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Week
Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is currently a regular weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, Gutfeld! on Fox. Jamie is best known for his starring role in two seasons of the Netflix Original Series Real Rob, alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald and David Spade; a show Jamie co-wrote and co-produced.

