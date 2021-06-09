Colorado Music Festival, with Music Director Peter Oundjian, Begins Summer Concert Season in Boulder on July 1

Colorado Music Festival presents its summer concert season from July 1 through August 7 at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, CO, under the direction of Music Director Peter Oundjian.

The Festival offers 22 diverse performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists including Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich.

"In our 2021 season, we wish to commemorate the challenges of the pandemic, while celebrating the return to live, communal music-making. This season's music offers the healing that our communities are yearning for, the creativity to clear our minds and hearts, and the inspiration to look toward the brighter days ahead," said Peter Oundjian, music director.

For a complete schedule of concerts, visit https://coloradomusicfestival.org/calendar/.

For a complete schedule of live-streamed concerts, visit: ttps://coloradomusicfestival.org/calendar/livestream-concerts/.