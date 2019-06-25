Colorado Music Festival Presents Family Concert PETER AND THE WOLF

On Sunday, July 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Colorado Music Festival (CMF) presents its family concert "Peter and the Wolf" with Really Inventive Stuff, animateurs and vaudeville-inspired storytellers for orchestras, at Chautauqua Auditorium (900 Baseline Rd., Boulder, CO).

The program includes Saint-Saëns' "Carnival of the Animals" and Serge Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf" with conductor Earl Lee and guest artists Jon Kimura Parker and Coco Ma on piano.

At 4 p.m., a lawn fair with interactive musical activities will follow the concert. Activities include the following.

- WOW! Children's Museum presents the Science of Sound

- Face painters and balloon artists creating instruments and creatures from the compositions

- Instrument petting zoo

- An opportunity to interact with Really Inventive Stuff

- Kutandara Marimba ensemble performing Zimbabwean marimba music

- Air Baton Station for aspiring conductors

Tickets to the event cost $10 and can be purchased here.

The Colorado Music Festival takes place from June 27 through August 3 at Chautauqua Auditorium, offering 20 diverse performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists, alongside educational programming.

The Festival features 96 world-class musicians from around the country who arrive in Boulder to perform as the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra under the direction of Peter Oundjian. Additionally, 18 guest artists perform throughout the season with the orchestra.

For information about parking and shuttles, please visit https://coloradomusicfestival.org/tips/.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You