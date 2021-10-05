Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Presents 'The Music You've Been Missing!' Concert This Month

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's (CJRO) returns to the Arvada Center Main Stage Theatre for an evening of classic jazz tunes that will delight its listeners. Enjoy familiar melodies including "All of Me," "Caravan," and "I Didn't Know What Time it Was," and some new classics as well. From hard-hitting swingers to gorgeous ballads, this show is sure to please any music lover! Vocalist Heidi Schmidt will be featured along with the full orchestra. Tickets are $24-$38, to purchase go here or call 720-898-7200. Arvada Center CJRO season subscriptions, which include tickets options to four CJRO concerts, are on sale now or purchase single tickets. Please review current safety guidelines and general information here.

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to sold-out crowds across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Rialto Theater in Loveland, and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Maynard Ferguson, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other artists.

