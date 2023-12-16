Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Presents BIG BAND ROYALTY: NOTHIN' BUT THE BLUES

Featuring music by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thad Jones and more.

By: Dec. 16, 2023

The CJRO continues their Big Band Royalty series featuring music from the great blues artists of jazz. One night only on Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003. Tickets are $24-$38 and available at Click Here or by calling the Arvada Center box office at 720-898-7200.

Since its birth over 160 years ago, the blues has continuously evolved and the genre has produced some of the most influential and passionate musicians of all time. The CJRO will perform a blues-infused concert with music by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thad Jones, and many others.  These musicians have made significant contributions to the world of jazz and their legacies continue to influence artists today.

Duke Ellington wrote or collaborated on more than one thousand compositions, making his body of work the largest recorded personal jazz legacy. Count Basie formed and led the Count Basie Orchestra for almost 50 years, creating innovations like the use of two “split” tenor saxophones and putting emphasis on the rhythm section. Thad Jones, along with being a composer and bandleader, has been called “one of the all-time greatest jazz trumpet soloists.”

Since its inception in 2012 by founder Art Bouton, the CJRO has been dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of the standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.

No matter where you are in the metro, we bring the music to you! Check out the full season at coloradojazz.org.

Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003.

Tickets $24-$38

Purchase at Click Here or call the theatre box office 720-898-7200.


Recommended For You