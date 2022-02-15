Colorado College and Fine Arts Center Present World Premiere Production from Juni One Set

The Arts at Colorado College and the Fine Arts Center will present "Boy mother / faceless bloom," a multidisciplinary theatrical experience from Juni One Set co-created through an intensely collaborative process spanning over three years.



Threading mythology and autobiography, while drawing from the diverse lineages of queer, anticolonial, and care-based artistic practices, Boy mother / faceless bloom is a new interdisciplinary performance work by Juni One Set. Dance, music, poetry, ritual, and sculptural installation converging to tell a story of transformation, transgression, and the formation of new trancestral lines.



"This group of artists has developed a work that activates all of our senses, allowing us to explore not only their collective identities, but also our own," says Ryan Bañagale, Director of The Arts at CC. "We have been incredibly fortunate to support the development of this work. Creating a new collaborative work is a challenge even in non-pandemic times, but Juni One Set has demonstrated to us the continued value of working together both virtually and in-person."



The collaborative Juni One Set is made up of Senga Nengudi (Colorado Springs), eddy kwon (Brooklyn), and Degenerate Art Ensemble's Crow Nishimura & Joshua Kohl (Seattle). Following this world premiere, "Boy mother / faceless bloom" will appear in Cincinnati, Ohio and Seattle, Washington.

Tickets are on sale now at a??fac.coloradocollege.edua??or through the FAC box office at (719) 634-5583.