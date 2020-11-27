Colorado Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER is Broadcast on Rocky Mountain PBS

The magical spirit of the season comes to life in this acclaimed production and beloved holiday favorite that sells out every year. Tune in to view this special presentation of Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker on Rocky Mountain PBS. Join Clara and her army of toy soldiers as they battle the Mouse King and journey to the legendary land of Sweets.

Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker premieres on Rocky Mountain PBS on Thanksgiving at 7pm.

The Nutcracker is Colorado Ballet's longest running production and a beloved holiday tradition for countless families. The loss of ticket revenue from this single production is substantial. With the spirit of holiday giving in mind, we ask Colorado Ballet's patrons and the general arts-loving public to consider making a contribution this holiday season. In light of this need, Colorado Ballet has launched a Relief & Recovery Fund. With a fundraising goal of $3 million, this fund will help to cover a significant portion of the lost ticketing revenue, helping Colorado Ballet to emerge from this crisis as the strong company it has become over the past 60 years.

Broadcast schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 26 - 7pm

Friday, Nov. 27 - 3pm

Friday, Dec. 18 - 9pm

Saturday, Dec. 19 - 1am

Thursday Dec. 24 - 7pm

Friday Dec. 25 - 12am

For information about how to access the Rocky Mountain PBS channel in a specific area, please visit rmpbs.org/channels. The production may also be streamed at no cost any time throughout the holiday season on the Rocky Mountain PBS app, downloadable at rmpbs.org/pbs-video-app.

Learn more at https://www.coloradoballet.org/performances/the-nutcracker.

