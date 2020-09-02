Colorado Ballet Forced To Furlough Dancers and Reduce Staff Salaries in Response To Pandemic

Colorado Ballet has lost its largest source of revenue generation until live performances can be resumed.

Colorado Ballet announced that its Company and Studio Company Dancers will be laid off until January 2021 in response to the ongoing global pandemic, which has forced the organization to postpone and cancel all performances until 2021. Additionally, the organization's academy, artistic, production and administrative staff teams received pay cuts that will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

As a performing arts organization that is unable to perform at the present time, Colorado Ballet has lost its largest source of revenue generation until live performances can be resumed. As such, the organization needed to make immediate adjustments to its business model to survive and ultimately to thrive in the post pandemic world.

With payroll representing the organization's largest expense area, Colorado Ballet needed to reduce current payroll expenses in order to align its cost structure with expected program spend reductions. Salary reductions were implemented across the organization at all levels of Colorado Ballet's artistic, teaching and administrative staffs.

"We are truly heartbroken that as an organization we've been forced to make this decision. While this reality is devastating for everyone at Colorado Ballet, we know that it is a temporary situation. We will get through this prolonged intermission together and we will return from this in a position of strength on the other side of this pandemic," stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs.

"We value each and every person who works at Colorado Ballet and their respective contributions. Making these necessary reductions is not easy, nor was it done without consideration for its impact. However, in order to remain viable, the actions we are taking are meant to sustain our business, both now and in the future."

Colorado Ballet's Executive Staff along with the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will continue meeting on a regular basis to re-evaluate the organization's current situation and associated progress, in order to continue navigating these challenging times in the best way possible.

With the cancellation of The Nutcracker and Ballet MasterWorks, as well as the postponement of Giselle to April 2021, Colorado Ballet is dependent upon fundraising as its primary source of income for the remainder of 2020. Considering this extreme need, they have launched a Relief & Recovery Fund. With a fundraising goal of $3 million, this fund will help to cover a significant portion of the loss of ticketed revenue, helping Colorado Ballet to emerge from this crisis as the strong company it has become over the past 60 years. Please consider making a gift today. Contributions will support Colorado Ballet's dancers, Academy and Education and Community Engagement programs, and enable Colorado Ballet to return to the stage once performances can resume.

You can help Colorado Ballet during these extraordinary times by starting a fundraising campaign of your own. Go to: http://coloradoballet.org/reliefandrecovery to find out more about how you can help.

To find out more about Colorado Ballet's digital features and virtual programming, please visit coloradoballet.org and follow Colorado Ballet on Social Media for the latest updates.

