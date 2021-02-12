Colorado Ballet Announces Plans For Its 2021/2022 Season

Today, Colorado Ballet's Artistic Director Gil Boggs announced plans for returning to live, in-person performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for the 2021/2022 season, which will include Giselle, The Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet, The Wizard of Oz and Ballet MasterWorks.

"I am elated and hopeful today to announce Colorado Ballet's full-length productions planned for the Company's return to the stage in the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for the 2021/2022 season," stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported Colorado Ballet during this extraordinarily difficult time and made it possible for our dancers to continue dancing. Words cannot express how much we are all looking forward to getting back into the theater to perform, and back in front of our audiences.

It has been a year unlike any other, and our organization is exceedingly grateful to be in a position where we can make plans for returning to in-person performances. Now more than ever, artists and performing arts organizations are championing a message of hope, resilience, perseverance and love. These are the messages we all need right now, and we are thrilled at the prospect of getting our dancers back on the stage to share their artistry. "

Colorado Ballet plans to open the 2021/2022 season on Friday, October 8, 2021 with eight performances of Giselle running through October 17, 2021. Experience this romantic tragedy that continues to inspire audiences worldwide with a display of the dancers' beautiful artistry. Will the Wilis succeed in dancing Count Albrecht to death? Will Giselle be able to save her true love? The stunningly skilled athletes of Colorado Ballet bring the beauty and heartbreak of Giselle to the stage.



For its celebratory 60th annual performance of The Nutcracker, Colorado Ballet will debut its brand new sets and costumes, created in the classic Victorian style especially for Colorado Ballet. The magical spirit of the season will come to life more than ever before with this acclaimed production of a beloved holiday favorite as audiences return to the theater November 27 - December 24, 2021. Once again, join Clara and her army of toy soldiers as they battle the Mouse King and journey to the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy.



In February 2022, Colorado Ballet will bring back an audience favorite with Derek Deane's Romeo and Juliet, February 4-13, 2022. Experience one of the greatest tragic love stories of all time. Choreography by Derek Deane that demands exceptional levels of ballet technique, artistry and acting, paired with Sergei Prokofiev's phenomenal music score, performed by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra, makes for an evening of stunning artistic grandeur. From the energetic crowd scenes to the famous balcony scene that transitions into a gorgeous pas de deux between the star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet will take your breath away.



Septime Webre's dazzling production returns for the first time since its world premiere in 2019. The Wizard of Oz, presented March 11-20, 2022, brings Dorothy and a whirlwind of your favorite characters back down the Yellow Brick Road. Webre's whimsical and timeless choreography showcases the strength, athleticism and artistry of Colorado Ballet's talented dancers as they journey to the Emerald City.

To close the 2021/2022 season, Colorado Ballet presents monumental favorites in Ballet MasterWorks, April 15-24, 2022. This program features ballet works that profoundly impacted the art form and remain central masterpieces of the 20th century repertoire, many of which often top dancers' "bucket list" of ultimate pieces that challenge and inspire. This season's finale will include Balanchine's Theme and Variations, as well as two additional works yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.

Additional information regarding season and single ticket sales will be available later this spring. Single tickets for the 2021/2022 Season are currently planned to go on sale during the summer. More information regarding all season ticket subscription renewals and single ticket on sale dates will be forthcoming.

Visit our website at coloradoballet.org and follow us on social media to ensure that you remain up to date on all of Colorado Ballet's latest announcements, events, media and more.