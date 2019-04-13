Coal Creek Theater Of Louisville Presents OUTSIDE MULLIGAR

Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that-due to his painful shyness-suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. But then, in this very Irish story with a surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. "Outside Mullingar" is a compassionate, delightful work about how it's never too late to take a chance on love.

About "Outside Mullingar", director Dan Schock remarks, "This play has messages of acceptance and forgiveness, while reminding us that we can find love at any time, in any place, and under any circumstance. Tender moments mixed with comedy, the Irish language and accent, along with beautiful and poetic writing makes for wonderful theater and a show that I hope you'll love as much as I do."

The cast includes Amy Sonnanstine (Rosemary Muldoon), Rob Leary (Anthony Reilly), Steve Rausch (Tony Reilly) and Kate Gulliver (Aoife Muldoon).

Tickets at: www.cctlouisville.org or call 303-665-0955





