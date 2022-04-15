Coal Creek Theater Of Louisville Presents EPIC PROPORTIONS Next Month

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville presents Epic Proportions May 6 - 21 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$25 and available at www.cctlouisville.org. More information and group tickets available by calling 303-665-0955.

This laugh-out-loud comedy takes place in the 1930s during the filming of the biblical epic "Exeunt Omnes." Brothers Benny and Phil arrive in the Arizona desert to serve as extras in the movie, finding themselves surrounded by eccentric filmmakers, Roman emperors, Egyptian Queens, and a captivating assistant director - Louise. Sibling rivalries and love triangles ensue as the film's challenges vex the "thousands" involved in this epic film. Locusts, sword fights, and divas (oh my!).

Director M. Shane Grant says, "The wonderful thing about this show? It's funny! Life has thrown a lot at us lately, and we could all use some good laughs. Uncomplicated laughs. Laughs without nuanced social commentary. Just some good 'ole plain laughs. That's the gift this show gives us - and not a moment too soon."

The cast includes: Megan Schraeder (Louise), Alex Ellis (Benny), Steven Siefers (Phil), Elizabel Riggs (The Queen of the Nile), Kimberly Colisch (Ensemble), Brian Dowling (Ensemble), Michelle Jacobs (Ensemble), Jaccie Kitts (Ensemble), Julie Marino (Ensemble), Elaine Niesen (Ensemble), Steve Rausch (Ensemble), and Jim Terwilliger (Ensemble).

