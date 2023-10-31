Charlie Berens Comes to Paramount Theatre in February

The performance is on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7pm.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Friday, February 16th at 7:00pm. Ticket prices are $35.00 - $45.00 plus applicable fees. A very limited number of VIP tickets are available for $145.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3rd at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.

CHARLIE BERENS is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more. He creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed over 7.5 million followers.

Charlie began his career working for MTV News' Choose or Lose. After that he worked in front and behind the camera for emerging YouTube news channels. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013 he won an Emmy for "The Cost of Water" while reporting for KDAF.

In 2017, Charlie began hosting his weekly comedic online news show, the Manitowoc Minute. Since then, Charlie's been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms. He's also traveled the country with three sold out stand-up comedy tours.

In 2020, Charlie paired up with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades alum Adam Greul to release the music/comedy album, Unthawed. The album, which is a mixture of bluegrass, country and Charlie's comedy, hit #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and #6 on the Bluegrass Comedy chart.

Charlie's first book, The Midwest Survival Guide, was released in November of 2021 by William Morrow/Harper Collins and immediately became a New York Times Best Seller! Charlie is currently on his third stand-up tour in support of the book's release. His Midwest Survival Guide Tour sold over 150,000 tickets!

Charlie hosts the Cripescast podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators and more to talk about their story and connections to the Midwest. Guests have included Jeff Foxworthy, Nate Bargatze and Roy Wood, Jr.

He launches his Good Old Fashioned Tour this September!




