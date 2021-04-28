Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carlos Mencia Comes to Comedy Works South, June 10 - 12

Mencia has gone back to his comedic roots, performing at a number of comedy venues – allowing him to share his newest material with a more intimate audience.

Apr. 28, 2021  

Comedy Works has announced that Carlos Mencia will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Carlos Mencia began his career doing stand-up on an amateur night. After he found success on the LA comedy circuit, Mencia was named "International Comedy Grand Champion" from Buscando Estrellas (the Latino version of Star Search). This led to appearances on In Living Color, The Arsenio Hall Show, Moesha, and An Evening at the Improv.


In 2002, Carlos received a CableACE Award nomination for Best Stand-Up Comedy Special for his HBO special. Mind of Mencia debuted on Comedy Central in early 2005, becoming one of the strongest shows in the network's history, averaging about 1.5 million total viewers. Comedy Central signed Mencia back for his own original stand-up special, Carlos Mencia: No Strings Attached, which was the first Comedy Central stand-up special DVD to achieve Platinum sales.

Mencia starred in the Farrelly Brothers' hit feature film, The Heartbreak Kid, and in the family comedy Our Family Wedding. He has also done several USO Tours, in many countries, to entertain the troops serving overseas.

Most recently, Mencia has gone back to his comedic roots, performing at a number of comedy venues - allowing him to share his newest material with a more intimate audience.

Learn more at ComedyWorks.com


