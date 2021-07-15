Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Captain Sandy Yawn of BELOW DECK Comes Adds 2nd Show at Comedy Works South

Embark on the ultimate fan experience as Captain Sandy shares personal stories and inside access behind her yachting life! 

Jul. 15, 2021  

Comedy Works has announced that Captain Sandy Yawn has added a second show at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Captain Sandra Yawn ("Captain Sandy") is a leader, hero, international speaker and businesswoman, whose exceptional leadership style has helped her to break through every obstacle in her path - from the glass ceilings and near-fatal accidents on land to pirates and fires at sea!

Tapping into her signature conviction and affinity for adventure, Yawn charted a brand-new course in 2015 when she became a series lead on Bravo's hit series Below Deck Mediterranean. Now in her fifth season with the show, Yawn is renowned as a powerful female role model and one of the network's most universally beloved personalities.

Wednesday, July 28 performance added. Advance tickets available at ComedyWorks.com.


